Marchionne Says Ferrari Needs To Be Involved In Formula E

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne says the Italian marque needs to be involved in Formula E, the world’s leading EV championship.
According to Marchionne, Ferrari wants to get in on the Formula E action not to develop all-electric models but to aid in its future of hybridization.
“We need to be involved in Formula E because electrification via hybridization is going to be part of our future.
“The challenge is to benefit from hybridization not just in terms of emissions reduction, but also performance. We have already developed a hybrid supercar, LaFerrari, and on future Ferrari models we will leverage new technologies as well as electrification," Marchionne told Auto, the FIA’s official magazine.
These sentiments are in stark contrast to Marchionne claiming last year that it was “almost an obscene concept” for Ferrari to be involved in Formula E.
It is reported that if the company does enter the sport, it will initially do so through the Fiat name. Ferrari could then become a manufacturer team in 2022.