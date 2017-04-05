Mark Del Rosso Becomes New Chief Of Bentley Americas

Mark Del Rosso, Audi of America’s COO, will become Bentley Americas’ new chief, replacing Michael Winkler who will return to Australia later this year.
Del Rosso has worked for Audi of America as COO since 2008. During his nearly nine-year stint, Del Rosso managed to achieve a profitable growth of the dealer network, ensuring a greater franchise value and stronger financial health.
He has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, including positions in Toyota and Lexus.
Del Rosso will report directly to Dr. Andreas Offermann, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales. “The Americas region is key to Bentley’s global success,” said Offermann. “This is our largest market by sales and the most important global market in setting and sustaining brand image. I am delighted to welcome Mark to Bentley, and I look forward to working with him to drive our brand in this important market.
“I would also like to thank Michael for the contribution he has made to Bentley. He has played a crucial role in reinforcing the company’s position in the Americas region.”
Bentley’s operations in North and South America were the company’s number one market sales-wise in 2016, delivering 2,792 cars in total which accounts for 25 percent of their global deliveries.