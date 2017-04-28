Mark Zuckerberg Helps Construct Ford F-150s At Dearborn Plant

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg recently toured Ford’s River Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan and helped to construct a number of F-150 pickups.
As part of the social media mogul’s ‘Year of Travel Challenge’, he helped out a number of workers at the facility by installing antennas, bed cleats and set screws while also signing an inspection sticker of one of the F-150s he had a small hand in bringing to life.
Alongside his work on the assembly line, Zuckerberg toured a number of Ford facilities, had a ride in an autonomous Fusion Hybrid and met with Ford chairman Bill Ford Jr.
In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg said “Working on the line at an assembly plant is physically hard, and the people I met talked about how tiring it is and how worn down you get. Each person told me separately how important it is to have good shoes because you're essentially walking on a treadmill for 10 hours a day.”
If you’re planning to buy an F-150 anytime soon, you may end up with one that Zuckerberg helped create.