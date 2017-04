Maserati Delivers 100,000th Vehicle At The Shanghai Auto Show

Photo Gallery

Maserati has lived a bit of a troubled existence but the company has recently shown signs of life thanks to newer models such as the Levante Ghibli , and Quattroporte The Italian firm's success was showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show as Maserati chose the event to deliver their 100,000th vehicle. The milestone model was a white Quattroporte Gransport which features a tan interior and red brake calipers hidden behind 21-inch Titano-style alloy wheels.The car was personally presented to its new owner, who is simply described as an "impressive young lady," by Maserati boss Reid Bigland. Her model is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that cranks out 350 PS (345 hp) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque. It allows the sedan to accelerate 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 5.5 seconds before topping out at 270 km/h (167 mph).The fact that the 100,000th Maserati was delivered to a Chinese customer isn't terribly surprising as China is the largest market for Quattroporte and the company sold more than 12,000 vehicles there last year. The latter figure represents a 120-fold increase in sales over the course of twelve years.