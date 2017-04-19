Maserati Delivers 100,000th Vehicle At The Shanghai Auto Show

Maserati has lived a bit of a troubled existence but the company has recently shown signs of life thanks to newer models such as the Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte.
The Italian firm's success was showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show as Maserati chose the event to deliver their 100,000th vehicle. The milestone model was a white Quattroporte Gransport which features a tan interior and red brake calipers hidden behind 21-inch Titano-style alloy wheels.
The car was personally presented to its new owner, who is simply described as an "impressive young lady," by Maserati boss Reid Bigland. Her model is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that cranks out 350 PS (345 hp) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque. It allows the sedan to accelerate 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 5.5 seconds before topping out at 270 km/h (167 mph).
The fact that the 100,000th Maserati was delivered to a Chinese customer isn't terribly surprising as China is the largest market for Quattroporte and the company sold more than 12,000 vehicles there last year. The latter figure represents a 120-fold increase in sales over the course of twelve years.