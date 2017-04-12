Maserati Embraces Dark Side With Special Edition Ghibli 'Nerissimo'
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Maserati North America has chosen New York City as the perfect location to unveil a new special edition Ghibli dubbed the Nerissimo.
A direct translation of the word "nerissimo" would be "extremely black", which would be a pretty accurate way of describing this special edition Italian saloon. Maserati will only produce 450 units of the Ghibli Nerissimo, all of them strictly for the United States and Canadian markets.
The Nerissimo spec will be made available on the Ghibli, Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4 models and will include a Glossy Black finish, 20" Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille features.
Other features will include the black extended leather interior with red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, Dark Mirror interior trim, Sport Seats and a Sport steering wheel. All models will also come with blind spot assist, front & rear parking sensors and remote start as standard - on top of that, Ghibli S and S Q4 versions of the Nerissimo will also boast Harman Kardon stereo systems.
Each one of these special edition models will have a badge located on the center console in order to show off the fact that it is one of only 450 total units produced.
Powering the Ghibli S Q4 Nerissimo on display in NY is a Ferrari-developed twin turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, good for 404 horsepower. With the help of Maserati's Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive system, this Ghibli is able to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.7 seconds, while reaching a top speed of 176 mph (283 km/h).
Buyers looking to purchase the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo will need to put up at least $77,250, with the Ghibli S and S Q4 available at $84,000 and $86,500, respectively.
During Maserati's stay at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the Italian automaker will also show off a Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport, the GranTurismo Sport Special Edition and a Levante featuring the exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna Edition interior - boasting a patented silk fabric, unique in the industry, on the seats, doors, headliner and sun visors.
