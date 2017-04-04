Maserati Levante Races A Prancing Horse In Top Gear-Style Ad

To promote the new Maserati Levante, the company set a special Point to Point horse racing challenge that wouldn’t be out of place for a Top Gear challenge.
The rules for the race were pretty straightforward. The Levante 3.0 diesel would race jockey Harry Skelton between two set points on the grounds of Chavenage House Estate in the Cotswolds. Whoever gets to the finish line first wins, obviously.
The path incorporated a number of high-speed sections which saw the Levante stretch its legs along the grass while also trundling through thick mud and a dense wooded area.
Given that the video aims to promote Maserati’s sole SUV, it’s pretty obvious who’s going to win but even still, the clip is well worth watching, even if only to prove that the Levante does function off road.