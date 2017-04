Maserati UK Adds Petrol Powered Levante S To Lineup

The Maserati Levante S will offer UK buyers the chance to explore its Ferrari-built 3.0-liter twin turbo V6 petrol unit in exchange for upwards of £70,755.The petrol unit joins the 275 HP 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 powertrain which was already available on the Levante in the UK, offering more power at 430 horses and a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of just 5.2 seconds.stated Maserati North Europe exec, Peter Denton.Aside from its starting price of £70,755, the Levante S can be further personalized with a wide range of optional gear, including a Zegna Mulberry Silk interior.The Maserati Levante S will be available in the UK starting this September.