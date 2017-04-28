Maserati UK Adds Petrol Powered Levante S To Lineup
| By Sergiu Tudose |
The Maserati Levante S will offer UK buyers the chance to explore its Ferrari-built 3.0-liter twin turbo V6 petrol unit in exchange for upwards of £70,755.
The petrol unit joins the 275 HP 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 powertrain which was already available on the Levante in the UK, offering more power at 430 horses and a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of just 5.2 seconds.
"Following the launch of the diesel-powered Levante in the UK, it became clear there is also a demand for the luxury SUV in a petrol-powered version," stated Maserati North Europe exec, Peter Denton.
"With the Levante now available in the UK with our V6, 430hp petrol engine, we can offer the performance synonymous with Maserati along with the great off-road capabilities and sophistication we designed when creating the Levante."
Aside from its starting price of £70,755, the Levante S can be further personalized with a wide range of optional gear, including a Zegna Mulberry Silk interior.
The Maserati Levante S will be available in the UK starting this September.
