Matt Farah Drives The 750 HP Callaway Corvette Aerowagen

If you've ever looked at your C7 Vette and thought it could do with a bit more practicality and power, this Aerowagen hatch conversion from Callaway might be worth a look.
According to The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah, you'll mostly be purchasing this package if you like the appearance of the Corvette as a so-called Aerowagen, and not because of any added storage space - although you can stack more things inside the car.
This particular Z06 features not only the hatch conversion (available for all C7 Vettes), but also the Power Kit, which bumps power and torque all the way up to 757 HP and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).
So what does the Z06 feel like with roughly 100 extra horses? Apparently scary-quick, though just as usable on a day to day basis, with little additional supercharger whine.
Farah seemed genuinely blown away by the performance and even went as far as to say that you need to be a professional driver in order to fully enjoy what this car can do.