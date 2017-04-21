Matte Grey Ferrari 458 Spider Is All Kinds Of Nah

In the world of aftermarket wheel manufacturers, few companies have perfected the ‘art’ of creating if not outright ghastly-looking for some, controversial for most, wheels, quite like Forgiato.
With the exception of a few available rim designs that don’t look totally terrible or overly flashy, most of Forgiato’s wheels look best suited to the days of Pimp My Ride and Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, not 2017. The wheels seen here, we’ll put into the ‘not terrible’ box.
Pictured here fitted on a Ferrari 458 Spider, the wheels in question are dubbed the F2.10 ECL and feature spokes with a carbon fiber finish and matte black inners. When paired to the tinted taillights and matte black wrap, they seem to suit this Ferrari's looks.
Even so, I still find myself rolling my eyes with this satin gunmetal grey 458. Even Justin Bieber’s looked better.