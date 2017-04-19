Max Verstappen Trolls Dutch F1 Reporter On Set

If you're familiar with the term "passive-aggressive", watching this encounter between F1 star Max Verstappen and Dutch reporter Olav Mol might initially feel a little awkward.
Don't worry, you don't need to speak Dutch in order to understand what's happening in this video. Just make sure to enable the closed captions function by clicking the 'CC' button.
The footage starts off with Mol talking about McLaren and the possibility of reigniting their relationship with Mercedes - though just as he's about to dive into the topic, he's suddenly interrupted by one of the biggest names in Formula 1.
One would initially think this would be a good thing, after all, 19-year old Max Verstappen seems like a pretty fun person to be around. Well, the reporter definitely seemed annoyed by the interruption.
He was visibly frustrated by the fact that he was in the middle of a very long script and that the whole take was now ruined. He even starts using expletives - something that even the Red Bull driver found a little curious.
In the end though, there didn't seem to be any tension. Even the guys in the background were laughing and Mol and Verstappen ended up shaking hands.
H/T to Jalopnik!