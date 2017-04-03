Mazda Could Absolutely Nail A Single-Seat Track Car

For almost 30 years, Mazda has been producing one of the planet’s finest sports cars, the MX-5.
Despite being a very old recipe in automotive terms, Mazda has never ditched the philosophy of the original and continues to build the car with rear-wheel drive, a convertible roof, a small engine and two seats. It’s therefore pretty safe to say that the company has absolutely nailed the perfect sports car formula.
With this in mind, automotive designer Stefano Airoldi recently decided to imagine what a single seat sports car from Mazda could look like, aimed at rivaling cars like the Ariel Atom, Caterham Seven and BAC Mono.
Compared to an MX-5, the so-called Mazda FRX is significantly shorter, lower and utilizes both a carbon fiber honeycomb tub and a mid-mounted 3-rotor engine.
Keeping with the MX-5’s lightweight ethos, the car has carbon fiber strewn across the exterior including on the engine cover, front splitter/bumper, rear fascia and diffuser. Like the BAC Mono, the driver sits right in the center of the action. What’s more, the FRX even has aerodynamic flaps at the front and rear, just like the Pagani Huayra.
While there’s next to no chance of seeing a Mazda like this hit the market, we still have our fingers crossed!