Mazda CX-8 To Join SUV Family In Japan

A single image and a number of specifications have been released about Mazda’s next SUV, the CX-8.
While news of the vehicles comes out of the blue, it has been confirmed that the CX-8 will be offered in Japan, at least initially, and have six- and seven-seat configurations. Also, the new model will join the CX-4 as Mazda's second SUV offered solely in Asia.
The CX-8 is believed to be based around the same platform as the CX-9, as it shares its 2,930 mm (115.3 in) wheelbase with its bigger and older sibling.
However, the CX-8 is 115 mm (4.52 in) shorter in length, is 129 mm (5.1 in) narrower and 17 mm (0.7 in) shorter height-wise than the CX-9. As the largest Mazda SUV isn’t available in Japan, the CX-8 will sit at the top of the company’s local SUV range.
In terms of powertrains, Wheels Magazine says the CX-8 will exclusively receive the 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine from the Mazda 6, potentially delivering the same 172 hp and 309 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque.
It remains unclear when Mazda intends to unveil the CX-8.