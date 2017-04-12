McLaren 570GT Commemorative Edition Was Made For China

McLaren's Chinese division celebrates three years of local operations by launching a special edition of the 570GT.
Dubbed the McLaren 570GT Commemorative Edition, it will be limited to just 3 examples, all of them finished in Pacific Blue, which is the original color of the GT.
Moreover, they also benefit from MSO's (McLaren Special Operations) expertise by adding carbon fiber-made front splitter, blade, door skirt, rear bumper, and wing.
The visual drama continues inside, where Jet Black and Areia (cream) Nappa leather can be found on just about every surface, including in the luggage area, along with the Carbon Black leather steering wheel and seatbelts. Other features include a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, rearview camera, and nose lift.
McLaren will have the new 570GT Commemorative Edition on display at Auto Shanghai, from April 19 to 28, where it will be joined by the local premiere of the all-new 720S.
The latest addition to the company's Super Series range is in Performance specification and features a unique Saros exterior paint color and Jet Black/Xenon Yellow leather interior combo. It also gets a visible carbon fiber structure, and the same lightweight material used on the front splitter, roof panel, rear bumper, door sills, bonnet inlets, mirror casings, and rear fender air intakes.
Order books for the new McLaren 720S will open locally during the Auto Shanghai and deliveries will commence in July.