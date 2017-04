McLaren 570S Hits Spain's Winding Roads In New Official Video

VIDEO

Although the new 720S is out , McLaren has opted to promote their 570S in their latest video.Filmed on the winding mountain roads of Montserrat, in Catalonia, Spain, the 96-second long clip shows the brand's first member of the Sports Series family put through its paces.Designed as a challenger to the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo S , and billed as McLaren's every day sports car, the 570S comes to life when you push it over the limit, but, at the same time, it remains comfy enough for a trip around the city.Its clever engineering is topped only by the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that is used in all modern McLarens, including the P1 hybrid hypercar , and even the new 720S, where it was enlarged to 4.0 liters.In the 570S , however, it produces 562 horsepower (570 PS) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, allowing it to cover the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.2 seconds, before topping out at 204 mph (328 km/h).McLaren started shipping it to most parts of the globe early last year, including the USA, where it has a base price of around $185,000, which makes it $2,200 more expensive than the entry-level Porsche 911 Turbo S.