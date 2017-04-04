McLaren 570S Hits Spain's Winding Roads In New Official Video

Although the new 720S is out, McLaren has opted to promote their 570S in their latest video.
Filmed on the winding mountain roads of Montserrat, in Catalonia, Spain, the 96-second long clip shows the brand's first member of the Sports Series family put through its paces.
Designed as a challenger to the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo S, and billed as McLaren's every day sports car, the 570S comes to life when you push it over the limit, but, at the same time, it remains comfy enough for a trip around the city.
Its clever engineering is topped only by the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that is used in all modern McLarens, including the P1 hybrid hypercar, and even the new 720S, where it was enlarged to 4.0 liters.
In the 570S, however, it produces 562 horsepower (570 PS) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, allowing it to cover the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.2 seconds, before topping out at 204 mph (328 km/h).
McLaren started shipping it to most parts of the globe early last year, including the USA, where it has a base price of around $185,000, which makes it $2,200 more expensive than the entry-level Porsche 911 Turbo S.