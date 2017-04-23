McLaren 650S And Lamborghini Aventador Meet For A Good 'Ol Drag Race

Trying to solve the never-ending dispute of which is faster between two highly-potent exotic machines, such as the McLaren 650S and Lamborghini Aventador, always ends on a drag strip.
Or on an empty airfield, in this case, which is AutoBild's way of putting the two supercars, that don't normally compete against each other, head to head, with a clear winner emerging.
Looking at the official specs puts the Lamborghini Aventador in front of its Woking-made rival, with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 lump that churns out 700PS (690hp) and 690Nm (507lb-ft) of torque. It has the ability of reaching 100km/h (62mph), from a standstill, in just 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 350km/h (217mph).
On the other end, the McLaren 650S uses the ubiquitous 3.8-liter V8 engine, with twin-turbocharging, which pushes 650PS (641hp) and 678Nm (500lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels. Going from naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes 3 seconds dead, and it can reach 333km/h (207mph).
So does the Macca have what it takes to beat the Lambo at its own game? There's only one way to find out, and that is checking out the clip posted below.