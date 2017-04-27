McLaren 650S Spider Pinned Under A Tanker In China

The driver of a McLaren 650S Spider miraculously escaped unhurt in what could have been a horrific crash.

Reported near Shaoxing, in the Zhejiang Province, China, earlier this month, CarNewsChina says, the accident left the supercar pinned under a tanker.

The front left side of the McLaren was completely ruined. These cars cost a fortune in the People's Republic, due to the luxury tax, so repairing it will put a heavy dent in the owner's bank account as well.

From the pictures, it looks like the airbags didn’t deploy - but we can't say for sure if the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, a risky maneuver since he was allegedly involved in a drag race with another vehicle, before losing control of the wheel and crashing into the tanker.

On a positive note, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that powers the 650S Spider, and all other modern McLarens, except for the new 720S where it received an extra 200cc, doesn’t seem to have been affected.

