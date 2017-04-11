McLaren 720S Officially Enters Production In Woking

McLaren celebrated the start of the full production of the new 720S with the completion of the first example, finished in Glacier White.
The second generation of the Super Series, codenamed P14, opens a new chapter in McLaren’s history as it replaces the P11 model family that kickstarted the whole company around six years ago.
That was when the first 12C came to life, after two years of development, and was eventually followed by the Spider version, in 2012, before both of them were replaced in 2014 by the 650S and 650S Spider, which continued to be offered as part of the P11 family, alongside their derivatives.
"Customer interest in the new McLaren 720S following its unveiling in March at the Geneva International Motor Show has significantly exceeded our expectations and we are bidding farewell to the first-generation Super Series in the knowledge that we have a successor that raises limits in the supercar segment to new heights", commented McLaren's CEO Mike Flewitt.
The McLaren 720S is not only lighter, faster and better than its predecessor, but also uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that derived from the older 3.8-liter unit. It's good for 720 PS-hence its name (710 HP) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque. This is enough to allow it to go from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and up to a top speed of 341 km/h (212 mph).