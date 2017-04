McLaren Mulling 2+2 GT For The Sports Series Or Ultimate Series

PHOTO GALLERY

McLaren's plan to launch 14 new models in the next 5 years could include not only derivations of the new 720S, and replacements for the Sports Series, but also a new Grand Tourer.Speaking toon the sidelines of the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the company's CEO, Mike Flewitt, confirmed that a 2+2 GT is something that Woking continues to look at.", Flewitt said. "When it comes to its size, McLaren's CEO didn’t have much to say about it, except that "".A four-seater McLaren has been on the table for at least one and a half years, and was hinted during an interview by the company's Design Director, Frank Stephenson, who talked about a new Sports Series model that targets "a different sort of buyer". Stephenson hasn’t ruled out a Shooting Brake either.