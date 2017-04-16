McLaren P1 GTR LM Completes The Trinity At Villa d'Este Auction

Earlier this month, we showed you a Porsche 918 and LaFerrari that RM Sotheby's had lined up for its upcoming auction during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
All it needed next, we said at the time, was a McLaren P1 to complete the “trinity,” and that's just what the venerable auction house has done. And done in the grandest of style, we might add.
Joining its Italian and German counterparts will be not just any McLaren P1, but a P1 GTR – one of the few of these track-tuned machines that has been converted for road use by the specialists at Lanzante Motorsport, sometimes referred to as the LM model.
Decked out all in black, this road-going Mega Mac has just 224 miles on the odometer, leaving it in nearly factory-fresh condition. It's only been owned by one owner, and is expected to fetch upwards of $3.5 million when the gavel drops at Villa Erba on Lake Como come May 27.
That makes it more valuable than either the low-mileage, red LaFerrari or the unique Wiessach-packed, paint-to-sample “arrow blue” Porsche 918 that are tipped to fetch $3m and $1.4m (plus or minus) respectively. Someone keen to bring home all three had better bring a boatload of cash, in short.