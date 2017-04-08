Mediterranean Blue 2017 BMW 540i Dipped In M Performance Carbon Bits

Since BMW's 540i remains one of the quickest versions of their all-new 5-Series range, fusing it with carbon fiber M Performance parts is probably something that will cross the minds of existing and future owners.
What stands out first on this particular 540i from BMW Abu Dhabi, is its Mediterranean Blue paint job, giving us a really interesting black on blue contrast for the exterior.
Speaking of which, you'll find carbon fiber on the front spoiler, side fins, boot spoiler, mirror covers and the rear diffuser. Other features include the M Performance sport exhaust system, 20-inch dual-spoke bi-color alloys, gloss black kidney grilles and dual-tone side stripes.
The interior is equally delicious, though it does feel a little like they missed a chance to make it even more in tone with the exterior by using blue contrast stitching.
In terms of performance, the 540i puts down 340 PS (335 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, catapulting you to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds in RWD spec, and 4.8 seconds if you click the box where it says "xDrive" when configuring your car.