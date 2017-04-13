Meet The New Citroen C5 Aircross, This Is It!

While Citroen continues to drop new teasers of the C5 Aircross, the brand's latest SUV has leaked in all of its glory.
Published by AutoHome, these images portray the final production version of the vehicle, which was inspired by the Aircross Concept, though has a more toned-down look.
Citroen have yet to detail the exact specifics of the car, but the Chinese media reports what was already on everyone's mind, which is that it uses the PSA EMP 2 platform, shared with the new Peugeot 3008, known as the 4008 locally.
The architecture however isn’t the only thing that's being shared by the two vehicles, as almost the entire engine lineup is expected to be adopted by the new C5 Aircross. This includes the turbocharged 1.6-liter and 1.8-liter units, producing 167hp and 204hp locally, both married to a 6-speed auto gearbox, which power the Peugeot 4008 in China. A 2.0-liter turbo could then join the family later on.
Besides the regular version of the SUV, Citroen might also launch a long wheelbase version, in the same vein as the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace/L, with up to 7 seats, but this is nothing more than a simple rumor at this point.
Citroen will launch the new C5 Aircross in China in Q3 this year, subsequent to its premiere at Auto Shanghai. Dongfeng-PSA will then be responsible with the local production, while the European models will be assembled in Rennes, France.