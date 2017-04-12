Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Brings Its Neck-Twisting Design To New York

One of the sexiest concept cars developed by Mercedes in years, the AMG GT, has touched down in New York, for its North American premiere.
It hasn’t been changed at all since it was presented in Geneva last month, but then again, why would anyone want to mess around with its appearance?
Beneath the surface, it uses the ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, but since it had to throw an extra punch in order for its grunt to match its look, it also comes with an electric motor and a modular battery concept, to develop more than 800hp.
This is enough to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in sub-3 seconds, and it makes one of its potential rivals, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid look a lot less exciting.
And there is more than meets the eye, as the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept will eventually morph into a production four-door saloon, joining the already established AMG GT family as a more versatile member, and, if its powertrain is retained, a more powerful one too.