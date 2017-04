Mercedes-AMG GT R Priced From $157,000 In The US

Set to hit US dealers this summer, the new Mercedes-AMG GT R will cost upwards of $157,000, in both Coupe and Roadster form.The GT R version will take its rightful place on top of the Mercedes-AMG GT product range , featuring motorsport technology developed on one of the most demanding race tracks in the world, the Nurburgring Nordschleife.Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT R is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine, rated at 585 PS (577 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to these performance figures, the car is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds (0-60 in 3.5s) before maxing out at 198 mph (318 km/h).In other words, it's faster than the Mercedes-AMG GT S by 5 mph (8 km/h) and quicker to 62 mph by 0.2 seconds. Features include the extensively modified suspension, active aerodynamics, active rear-wheel steering, nine-way adjustable traction control and intelligent lightweight construction.If you're still having doubts about how special this car is, we'll remind you that back in December,took an AMG GT R around the Nurburgring in just 7:10.92 seconds - meaning that it's faster than the mighty Dodge Viper ACR by about a second and some change.