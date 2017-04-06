Mercedes-AMG GT R Priced From $157,000 In The US
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Set to hit US dealers this summer, the new Mercedes-AMG GT R will cost upwards of $157,000, in both Coupe and Roadster form.
The GT R version will take its rightful place on top of the Mercedes-AMG GT product range, featuring motorsport technology developed on one of the most demanding race tracks in the world, the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT R is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine, rated at 585 PS (577 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to these performance figures, the car is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds (0-60 in 3.5s) before maxing out at 198 mph (318 km/h).
In other words, it's faster than the Mercedes-AMG GT S by 5 mph (8 km/h) and quicker to 62 mph by 0.2 seconds. Features include the extensively modified suspension, active aerodynamics, active rear-wheel steering, nine-way adjustable traction control and intelligent lightweight construction.
If you're still having doubts about how special this car is, we'll remind you that back in December, Sport Auto took an AMG GT R around the Nurburgring in just 7:10.92 seconds - meaning that it's faster than the mighty Dodge Viper ACR by about a second and some change.
