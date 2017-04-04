Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Reveals Six New C63 DTM Racers

The 2017 DTM season is just around the corner, so naturally, motorsport teams have started presenting the designs of their racers.
After we saw the new Audi RS5 DTMs wrapped up in new liveries, it's now time to take a look at the six Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM cars, which share a common element - the 'digital flow' on their sides.
Driven by team captain Gary Paffett is a silver example of the potent vehicle, whereas Robert Wickens will grab the wheel of the anthracite version. Both of them have the Petronas-green digital flow design elements on their profiles.
Newcomer Edoardo Mortara and Austrian driver Lucas Auer will put two Pink Panthers through their paces, with Magenta digital flow on their sides, whereas DTM returnee Maro Engel will drive an anthracite/silver racer, and 2010 DTM Champion Paul Di Resta will join the hunt for points in a white model. Both latter cars have an orange digital flow on their sides.
The new liveries adopted by the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM team cam also be found on the trucks, pit walls, driver's overalls as well as other places, and is also shared with the Formula One Silver Arrows of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.