Mercedes-AMG Project One May Get Firm's Fabled Gullwing Doors

The Mercedes-AMG Project One may receive a set of the marque’s fabled gullwing doors, according to a new report.
During a recent interview with Motoring, Mercedes-Benz head of design Gorden Wagener revealed that the Project One will get unconventional doors, but failed to specify exactly what form they’ll take, simply saying “We will have, let’s see, not regular doors!”
Gullwing doors are the most obvious solution and have featured on some of the company’s most iconic models including the 300 SL and the SLS AMG coupe. Alternatively, we think there’s also a chance the car could get a set of Le Mans Prototype-esque butterfly doors with teasers of the Project One suggesting it could have a quite small, bubble-like cockpit.
Whatever kind of doors the Project One adopts, Wagener confirmed that it will be very special and have some iconic Mercedes-Benz design touches.
“It will carry a lot of the DNA of Mercedes race cars, even the old Silver Arrows, which have been always very voluptuous.
“We have great cars like the GT but this [Project One] is very special. Of course it will be stunning and radical. We showed the teaser, so you can get an idea about the design language and stuff, but it will stick to our sensual purity language but in a very extreme way, in very extreme proportions.”
Head of interior design at Mercedes-Benz, Hartmut Sinkwitz also stated that the interior of the Formula 1-powered hybrid hypercar will be “unbelievable”.
“It’s compact, it’s radical, seating position right on the ground – and the seating arrangement is almost part of the structure of the cabin,” he said.