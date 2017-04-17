Mercedes-AMG Project One Sold Out In The U.S.

While the public has yet to see the Mercedes-AMG Project One, prospective customers have and it seems they’re more than happy with the F1-powered hypercar, following confirmation that it has been sold out in the United States.
Speaking to Road&Track at the New York Auto Show, Mercedes project manager for the Project One, Melissa Witek, revealed that the German automaker stopped compiling a list of interested U.S. customers on March 17th and is now narrowing down that list to those who will be offered the chance to buy the car.
Similar to what Ford did with the new GT, Mercedes-AMG will only select those who are loyal customers of the brand and intend on bringing the Project One to the track and public events, rather than those that will keep it stored in a garage.
Mercedes has previously confirmed that just 275 examples of the Project One will be built worldwide but has yet to specify how many of those will come to the U.S.
Whatever that number is, the Project One will be one of the fastest street cars ever offered for sale in the United States. Power from its 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine and electric motors will sit at around 1,000 hp and be combined with advanced aerodynamics and a 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs) kerb weight.
