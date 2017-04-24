Mercedes-AMG Project One To Debut In Frankfurt With 1,020 HP

Bits and pieces. That's what we get about the forthcoming hypercar from Mercedes-AMG – and the latest comes from Automobile mag.
According to the well-connected George Kacher, Affalterbach is gearing up to unveil its Project One at the Frankfurt Motor Show later this year, and has already shown it to select customers.
The supercar is set to incorporate a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid powertrain derived from the company's Formula One program, albeit retuned for road use. That means more low-end torque to make it more drivable despite the screaming 11,000-rpm red line. The six-cylinder engine is slated to be boosted by no fewer than four electric motors: one at each of the front wheels, another on the crankshaft, and a fourth powering the electric turbocharger.
Working together, the powertrain is expected to deliver a whopping 1,020 horsepower. Those are Bugatti levels of output from an engine one fifth the displacement. It's also expected to be able to travel up to 30 miles on electric power alone. Only 250-275 examples are expected to be made, with about 225 already said to have been spoken for – at roughly $2.3 million a pop.