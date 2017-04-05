Mercedes-Benz And Bosch To Work Together On Self-Driving Tech

Bosch and Daimler have announced a co-development agreement which will see the two companies work together on bringing level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles to the streets by the beginning of next decade.
Initially, the program will see the implementation of a self-driving taxi service where users will be able to book a ride from their smartphone and be picked up by an autonomous car. These vehicles will initially be limited to areas covered by the HERE digital mapping service.
Before Level 5 autonomous cars from the two companies hit urban roads, Level 4 vehicles will be implemented. These cars can drive in almost any scenario but still require a human driver to fall back on in unexpected driving scenarios.
The partnership between Daimler and Bosch is just the latest in a long list of companies working together to accelerate the development of self-driving cars. BMW, for example, is working with Intel and Mobileye, Volvo is working with Autoliv and Nvidia is also working with Bosch. Additionally, recent reports point towards Apple developing autonomous technologies with Bosch.