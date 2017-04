Mercedes-Benz And Bosch To Work Together On Self-Driving Tech

PHOTO GALLERY

Bosch and Daimler have announced a co-development agreement which will see the two companies work together on bringing level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles to the streets by the beginning of next decade.Initially, the program will see the implementation of a self-driving taxi service where users will be able to book a ride from their smartphone and be picked up by an autonomous car. These vehicles will initially be limited to areas covered by the HERE digital mapping service.Before Level 5 autonomous cars from the two companies hit urban roads, Level 4 vehicles will be implemented. These cars can drive in almost any scenario but still require a human driver to fall back on in unexpected driving scenarios.The partnership between Daimler and Bosch is just the latest in a long list of companies working together to accelerate the development of self-driving cars. BMW, for example, is working with Intel and Mobileye, Volvo is working with Autoliv and Nvidia is also working with Bosch . Additionally, recent reports point towards Apple developing autonomous technologies with Bosch.