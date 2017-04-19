Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan Stretches Its Legs On Film

With the new Concept A Sedan that was presented in Shanghai, Mercedes-Benz are offering a glimpse into their future compact cars, just like they did nearly 6 years ago, with the A-Class Concept.
Back then, the study served as a preview for the current A-Class hatch, which was toned down for production, and was eventually joined by the B-Class MPV, the two CLAs, and the GLA.
Now, the Mercedes-Benz Concept A Sedan is taking things to the next level, with an appealing design that is dominated by the Panamericana grille, reminiscent of the AMG GT-R, muscular wheel arches on all four corners, and generous 20-inch wheels.
Its purpose, however, is not parading in front of the cameras, as the Germans are believed to put it into production, as the next-gen A-Class Sedan, which will likely debut right after the hatch, next year.
And that's not the best news, as the brand's new compact family could also spawn a two-door Shooting Brake, which will use the same architecture.
Makes you wish rear-wheel drive was still a thing at Mercedes, doesn’t it?