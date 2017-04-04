Mercedes-Benz Now Offers Smartphone Integration In Trucks As Well

Mercedes-Benz have taken their Actros, Antos and Arocs into the new MY by adding smartphone integration.
Available in conjunction with the Multimedia Radio Touch system in the aforementioned models, Apple CarPlay allows users to operate their iPhones and a variety of apps, safely and conveniently, on the move.
Drivers can select between four menus - radio, media, call or connect, and after connecting their smartphones via USB, a selection of apps, including telephone, music, maps, news, podcasts, iTunes, and others, will be displayed on the truck's infotainment screen.
Moreover, with the advanced voice function, they can control the connect menu via Siri, making phone calls easier, or they can use it to navigate from their location to the desired destination using voice command.
Android users can also connect their smartphones to the vehicle's infotainment system using MirrorLink, which is available with the same Multimedia Radio Touch system, and after they do so, they will see and use their apps via touchscreen.