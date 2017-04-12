Mercedes-Benz Offers Yet Another Glimpse Into 2018 S-Class Facelift

While many expected Mercedes-Benz to drop the veil off the facelifted S-Class in New York, the Germans chose to focus their attention onto the new AMG GLC63 family instead, opting to debut the saloon in China.
However, that doesn’t mean that the flagship sedan was left out entirely, as the company did release yet another teaser of it, which offers another glimpse into what is described as being "the benchmark of the premium segment".
And we believe them, since the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class won't just get a nose job, but a broad range of semi-autonomous driving features that blur the line between modern cars and the fully autonomous vehicles of the future, with automatic steering, emergency braking, traffic-sign recognition, and many others.
In the engine compartment, the facelifted S-Class will get the usual six-cylinder petrol and diesel units, alongside the new twin-turbo V8 in the potent AMG models, and a plug-in hybrid.
We'll know details in a week's time, as it's scheduled to celebrate its world debut at the 2017 Auto Shanghai, on April 19.