Mercedes-Benz Uses X-Ray Vision For Crash Tests

In an attempt to make its cars safer than ever, Mercedes-Benz's parent company Daimler is trialing the application of X-ray technology in crash tests.
By using this technology, with the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institute, EMI from Freiburg, the company's Vehicle Safety Unit is able to produce still images of the selected areas, in the highest possible quality, during a crash test.
These tests, which will help improve the reliability of crash simulations, will come in handy in the brand's automated driving future, along with the use of digital human body models, instead of the current dummies, in the development of preventive protection concepts that enhance passive safety.
Automakers have been flirting with X-ray technology for many years now, and Volkswagen was one of the first to use it, back in 2010, finding it a necessary asset to improve the training and knowledge of some of their workers.
Six months ago, Seat revealed that they are using not only X-ray scanners, but also CT scans, in the development and manufacturing process of the wheels that are fitted to their cars.