Mercedes-Benz Uses X-Ray Vision For Crash Tests

In an attempt to make its cars safer than ever, Mercedes-Benz's parent company Daimler is trialing the application of X-ray technology in crash tests.By using this technology, with the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institute, EMI from Freiburg, the company's Vehicle Safety Unit is able to produce still images of the selected areas, in the highest possible quality, during a crash test These tests, which will help improve the reliability of crash simulations, will come in handy in the brand's automated driving future , along with the use of digital human body models, instead of the current dummies , in the development of preventive protection concepts that enhance passive safety.Automakers have been flirting with X-ray technology for many years now, and Volkswagen was one of the first to use it , back in 2010, finding it a necessary asset to improve the training and knowledge of some of their workers.Six months ago, Seat revealed that they are using not only X-ray scanners, but also CT scans, in the development and manufacturing process of the wheels that are fitted to their cars.