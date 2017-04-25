Mercedes A Concept Makes For A Sexy Compact Convertible

With the presentation of the Concept A in Shanghai last week, Mercedes-Benz have officially opened a new chapter for their compact car lineup.
While the actual study was modeled to offer a glimpse into the next generation A-Class Sedan, Russian graphic designer Aksyonov Nikita took advantage of the four-door concept to create a convertible.
Posted on Behance, the renderings looks pretty cool, especially with that Panamericana grille taking center stage on the car's aggressive front end.
Don't be quick to dismiss the idea as an artist's vision, as there have been reports of Mercedes contemplating the expansion of the next A-Class with a cabriolet.
If this were to happen, then the vehicle would challenge the open-top versions of the Audi A3 and BMW 2-Series, using the same underpinnings as its fixed roof sibling. Of course, it would also come with an identical engine lineup, including an AMG A45 variant, in the same vein as the next-gen hatch that will reportedly have over 400 horses under its hood.