Mercedes Concept A Sedan Gets Rendered Into Production

Since Mercedes launched the Concept A Sedan at this year's Shanghai Auto Show, we've been trying to picture what it would look like in production spec.
Thanks to this rendering from X-Tomi Design, we can give our imagination a break and explore someone else's more conservative take on the Concept A.
For starters, you're not going to see any major styling changes while looking at this drawing, side by side with the concept. There are however differences regarding the color, wheels, door handles, mirrors, roof and headlights - though none of the changes are particularly dramatic.
Where the Concept A Sedan features slim wing mirrors, stylish door handles and futuristic 20" wheels, the render is a little bit more inconspicuous with its production-ready bits. The headlights have also been modified, since they no longer have that purple glow, nor the same light signature.
Curiously, the LED graphics on the render aren't just different than those on the concept, but different from what Mercedes have been using these past few years. In reality, the LED light signature will probably continue to follow the contours of the bonnet more than anything else.