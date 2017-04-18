Mercedes Debuts Facelifted S-Class Ahead Of Shanghai Show

S-CLASS

S63 & S65 AMG

MAYBACH

Due to hit European markets this July, the newly refreshed Mercedes-Benz S-Class is bound to set new standards in interior quality while also taking itself one step closer to fully autonomous driving.Among its many highlights is an all-new and very efficient engine range, boasting multiple new electrification technologies. Of course with the S-Class, efficiency and autonomous driving will go hand in hand in the future, as this facelifted model elevates its self-driving capabilities with its Intelligent Drive system.states Ola Källenius, responsible for group research and Mercedes-Benz Cars development.*developing story!