Mercedes Debuts Facelifted S-Class Ahead Of Shanghai Show

Due to hit European markets this July, the newly refreshed Mercedes-Benz S-Class is bound to set new standards in interior quality while also taking itself one step closer to fully autonomous driving.
Among its many highlights is an all-new and very efficient engine range, boasting multiple new electrification technologies. Of course with the S-Class, efficiency and autonomous driving will go hand in hand in the future, as this facelifted model elevates its self-driving capabilities with its Intelligent Drive system.
"The development of the new S-Class was extremely extensive. With a whole series of new features and functions the S-Class remains the technological pioneer," states Ola Källenius, responsible for group research and Mercedes-Benz Cars development.
