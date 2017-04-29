Mercedes Drivers Get Their Own Compilation Of Driving Fails

It's been a while since we showed you a crash compilation featuring just one specific brand of cars, so here's a video dedicated to Mercedes drivers.
Before we run through the incidents in this video, let's just get one thing out of the way; generally speaking, this compilation could have easily featured BMWs, Audis or any other premium or mainstream brand.
The point of the clip is to suggest that perhaps some drivers tend to feel more entitled than others behind the wheel having little or no respect for traffic regulations, forcing other motorists to take evasive measures - which doesn't always work, and accidents happen.
Some of the crashes here are just fender-benders, while others a lot more serious.