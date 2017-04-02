Mercedes Expects AMG Sales To Continue To Rise

Mercedes-Benz expects sales for its AMG performance sub-brand to continue to rise.
In 2016, sales of AMG models soared by 33 per cent on the back of numerous new models being rolled out and in the first two months of 2017, sales have risen by a further 32 per cent in the United States.
Stateside, there are currently 34 different AMG models for sale and by the end of 2017, that figure will jump to 42, thanks to the introduction of new AMG 63 models and additional AMG GT variants.
According to vice president of sales for Mercedes-Benz USA Adam Chamberlain, sales increases will slightly subside as the year progresses but will still reach record numbers.
“We've been fortunate -- we've got great product introductions, which will add momentum and velocity for us .
“We had the products in the market for the start of the year. So that will dumb down a little bit through the year. But I anticipate significant growth for AMG this year,” he confirmed.
A key reason why AMG sales increased so significantly last year was the expanded range of AMG 43 models. When originally introduced in 2015, they were referred to as AMG Sport models but last year, were re-branded to become members of the true AMG family.