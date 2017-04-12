Mercedes Is Cramming A Lot Of New Tech Behind The New S-Class Sedan's Grille

Shortly after the New York Auto Show this week, another automotive expo will open its doors in Shanghai. That's where Mercedes will showcase a revised version of its flagship S-Class sedan. And to keep us intrigued, it has released a few salient details of what it has in store.
The German automaker promises “an all-new and highly efficient engine range with a series of new technologies for electrification of the powertrain” along with further advancements in self-driving capabilities.
Under the hood, we're told that we'll find several new engines – including both gasoline and diesel sixes, a new twin-turbo V8, and a plug-in hybrid version that'll go a good 31 miles on electric mode alone. Mercedes also appears to have upgraded the S-Class with a 48-volt electrical system, which may be the least sexy but most important advancement – powering a more potent starter motor and an electric turbocharger as well.
Those will be welcome improvements for drivers, but the new S-Class promises to be even more independent of driver intervention. The vehicle will, for example, now adjust its speed before a turn based on navigation data. Tapping the indicator stalk is all it takes for the vehicle to automatically effect a lane-change.
The automatic steering, emergency braking, stop-and-go traffic following, camera and radar systems, and traffic sign detection have all been improved. The vehicle can be parked remotely via smartphone (where regulations allow it), and new headlight tech promises to “turn night into day.”
All these improvements promise to further cement the S-Class' place as the best-selling full-size luxury sedan, with over 300,000 saloons sold since the current model's introduction in 2013. At present, Mercedes notes that it offers the S-Class in six bodystyles, including four sedan wheelbases, as well as the coupe and convertible that are bound to get similar upgrades in the near future as well.