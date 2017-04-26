Mercedes Reportedly Axing the SLC

Mercedes has hinted the company could eliminate a handful of niche models and it appears the axe is ready to fall on the SLC.
According to Automobile Magazine, the once popular roadster, formerly known on the SLK, has "disappeared for good from the cycle plan." This stands in stark contrast to previous rumors which suggested the car would be redesigned and ride on the new MSA platform.
If the reports are correct, the SLC will be missed and will be a noticeable absence when the BMW Z5 is introduced. However, Mercedes could be banking on the C-Class Convertible to help fill the void.
In related news, the publication is reporting the next-generation AMG GT and Mercedes SL will ride on the same platform. The latter model is expected to morph into a larger and more luxurious 2+2 convertible. As part of the change, the next-generation SL is expected to eschew its retractable hardtop for a more traditional canvas roof.
The changes put the future of the S-Class Convertible in doubt as both models would be similar and likely priced competitively. The report also suggests the S-Class Coupe may be dropped and eventually replaced by a more upscale E-Class Coupe further down the line.