Mercedes To Preview Next A-Class With A Sedan Concept In Shanghai

Mercedes is preparing to unveil an updated version of its flagship S-Class sedan at the Shanghai Auto Show next week. That much we already know. But the German automaker has also revealed plans for a new concept sedan – a much smaller one – to share the stage at the Chinese expo.
Called the Concept A Sedan, the show car is set to preview a new compact model to sit alongside the CLA four-door coupe (pictured above) in Daimler's growing small-car lineup.
Little in the way of details – not so much as a teaser image – have been disclosed at this point. But Benz has indicated that the concept will embody “harmoniously balanced proportions and sensuous surface design” to preview the automaker's latest styling direction and the future of its compact class.
Along with the S-Class and A-Class sedan concept, Daimler will also showcase the new GLA, the latest AMG 43 models (including the GLC, C-Class, and E-Class) for the first time in China, as well as a special Smart Forfour Crosstown edition.
Watch this space as the doors are set to open at the Shanghai Auto Show next week, where Mercedes will be present with a new “Silver Flow” show stand design.