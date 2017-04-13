Mercedes Unsure If It'll Bring Diesels Back To The U.S.

Mercedes-Benz has said that it is still unsure if it will resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States.
On the back of stricter measures employed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the wake of Volkswagen’s diesel emissions-cheating scandal, Mercedes has yet to receive local approval for its 2017 model year diesel vehicles, including the C-Class.
While speaking with Automotive News at the ongoing New York Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz USA chief and president Dietmar Exler said that company engineers are in talks with the EPA but isn’t aware of the status of these talks.
“No decision made one way or the other,” he said.
Although the carmaker’s diesels are quite popular in Europe, the same can’t be said of the United States. In fact, Exler revealed that in the past, diesel vehicles have only accounted for 2-3 per cent of U.S. sales.
As Mercedes susses up its local diesel future, Exler reiterated that focus remains firmly affixed to the automaker’s plan of launching 10 EVs by 2025.