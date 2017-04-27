Mexican Cartels Used Ford Fusions To Smuggle Weed Into U.S.

Approximately 1,100 lbs of marijuana was recently found hidden between February and March in at least 22 Ford vehicles manufactured in Mexico and heading towards the United States.
In an investigation led by Alpha News, it has been discovered that on February 10, the St. Paul Police Department discovered narcotics in one Ford Fusion and one Lincoln MKZ at a railroad holding lot in St. Paul, Minnesota.
According to a local police report, a railroad contractor made the discovery while inspecting the cars. In total, 80 pounds of marijuana was found hidden in the spare wheel wells.
Police subsequently discovered that there were another 13 Ford Fusions on the same rail-car but that they had already been shipped to dealerships in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Additionally, one had been purchased by an 86-year-old and three made it to Enterprise rental lots at the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport.
Police tracked down these 13 other Fords and discovered that all were carrying 40-60 lbs and marijuana, joining another seven Fusions discovered in March also carrying the drug.
It is believed that El Chapo is involved in the drug trafficking as his drug cartel controls an area that includes Ford’s Hermosillo factory.