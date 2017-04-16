MG E-Motion Could Put British Marque Back On The Map

A number of new pictures have been released of the MG E-Motion Concept prior to the vehicle’s debut at the Shanghai Auto Show.
The E-Motion marks a significant departure from the vehicles the automaker is currently producing and while it isn’t known if MG intends on bringing it to the street, it could act as the halo sports car the brand so desperately needs.
The nose of the MG E-Motion is characterized by a large grille with chrome accents and a set of sleek, LED headlights. Other noteworthy styling elements include the large wheels, butterfly doors, a huge glass panoramic roof and a Ferrari-esque rear end.
Power for the E-Motion is expected to come from an electric powertrain capable of accelerating the concept to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 4 seconds and allowing for a 482 km (300 mile) range.