MG E-Motion Offers A Tantalizing Look At Brand's Future

After a number of teaser and leaked images, SAIC Motor's MG E-Motion has bowed at the Shanghai Auto Show and offers an intriguing glimpse at what the British marque could bring to the market in the future.
No powertrain details have been published by the company just yet but it is thought to be powered by an all-electric powertrain that offers up enough punch to accelerate the concept to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 4 seconds.
Although the powertrain could appear in some form or another in a future MG vehicle, it is the exterior and interior design of the E-Motion that is of most importance as it previews the future design language for the company.
According to the head designer at SAIC Motor, Shao JingFeng, the design of the E-Motion is “more friendly” than the looks of the brand's existing models.
The front of the concept is perhaps the most eye-catching element of the concept. It includes an intriguing new front grille with a matte silver border and a pair of headlights with incorporated LED daytime running lights that stretch across to the front wheel arches. The company says the headlights have been inspired by the reflection of the London Eye on the River Thames.
We don't totally agree that the front isn't as “angry” as existing MG models but nevertheless, it looks good.
From the rear, the E-Motion is just as eye-catching and includes a small, heavily-raked window, a vertical set of taillights and an intriguing bumper design.