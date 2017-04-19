MG Says E-Motion Concept Will Reach Production In 2020

Just hours after the MG E-Motion premiered at the Shanghai Auto Show, the company has confirmed its intent to bring the sports car to the market around the year 2020.
Speaking to Autocar at the event, MG UK's sales and marketing boss Matthew Cheyne said that the response to the concept has been so overwhelmingly positive that there's a strong possibility it will be given the green light as a competitor in the electric sports car market.
As the car is still so new and yet to be officially given the go ahead by SAIC Motor, MG's parent company, the British marque hasn't said what will differentiate the concept from the production car.
Heck, very few details about the concept's powertrain have even been announced. All MG has said is that it is all-electric and developed in house, capable of accelerating the concept from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in under 4 seconds and can achieve a range in excess of 310 miles (498 km).
Nonetheless, it is the exterior design of the E-Motion that is the real headline. In this writer's opinion, it looks phenomenal from every single angle and is beautiful enough to have been designed and created by some of the industry's greatest ever designers.