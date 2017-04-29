Michigan Police To Scope Out Distracted Drivers From Unmarked Cars

Police in Michigan have just announced a new campaign aiming to catch distracted drivers dubbed Operation Ghostrider.
The operation will involve a police officer riding as a passenger in an unmarked vehicle who will scan the road looking for drivers that appear to be distracted behind the wheel, whether that be using their mobile phone or running red lights.
If an officer observes any kind of dangerous driving, an officer in a marked patrol car will be contacted and then pull the driver over.
Discussing the program, Capt. Monica Yesh of the Michigan State Police said:
“A few weeks ago, I counted how many people were on their phones on my way from Lansing to Detroit. I stopped counting at 20 before I got to Novi. I am positive that most of us would carry an incredible amount of guilt if we caused a crash or someone was killed because we were not paying attention.”