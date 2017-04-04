Mini Murders Out The Clubman With New Black Pack

The new Mini Clubman is a far more handsome vehicle than the model it replaced. But Mini is giving it an extra dose of style in the UK market with the launch of a new Black Pack.
Available on Cooper and Cooper D models, the Black Pack adds blacked-out, multi-spoke 17-inch alloys, black hood stripes (to go with the black roof), and special badges on the rear doors.
Step inside and you'll find piano-black trim as well. Mini has also bundled some optional equipment as standard, including navigation, Bluetooth, cruise control, the Mini Connected system, and the Excitement pack with its logo projectors.
The treatment adds £700 to the bottom line, so the Mini Cooper Black Pack Clubman goes for £21,430, and the diesel-powered Cooper D Black Pack Clubman carries a £23,735 sticker price. The package isn't available, however, on the cheaper One models, or on more more expensive versions like the Cooper S and SD, the all-wheel-drive Cooper S All4, or the performance-oriented John Cooper Works.