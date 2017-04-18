Missed Your Chance To Buy A Mercedes G63 6x6? You Can Still Find Some For Sale In Germany

As visually imposing (and hugely capable) as the standard G-Wagen is, Mercedes dialed things up to berserk when it came out with the G63 6x6. Unfortunately only 100 were made, and you can bet they were all snapped up pretty quickly.
But if you missed your chance to buy one for yourself, you can still find some still available at dealers – like Techinacto GmbH in Germany, a firm that specializes in retrofitting Mercedes vans as luxury limousines, but happens to have not one, but two 6x6s currently available.
Described as being identical in every way, both are painted Obsidian Black and equipped with all the options, from the stainless steel exterior trim package to the black Designo leather interior upholstery. Of course they also pack 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engines sending 536 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque through a seven-speed automatic transmission to not two, not four, but six wheels. And they ride on jacked-up suspensions with portal axles and a foot and a half of ground clearance.
Both have only delivery mileage (listed at 62 miles) on them so they're still considered brand new. Like what you see? They're each listed on JamesEdition for €585,000, or about $620k at current exchange rates – which is about what they cost new. Hollmann International (also in Germany) has another example – also in black but with a white interior – listed for sale as well, with price available on request. There's a handful listed on Mobile.de as well, so if you're in the market, Germany's clearly the place to go.