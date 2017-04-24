Mitsubishi Inaugurates Special Vehicle Projects With L200 Barbarian SVP

Special vehicle programs is something most of us usually associate with exotic and luxury brands like Ferrari, McLaren and Jaguar, but Mitsubishi has one too now. Well, sort of.
The Japanese carmaker has announced plans to introduce a new Special Vehicle Projects or SVP program at the Commercial Vehicle Show later this week.
Designed to offer British customers exclusive and highly distinctive vehicles, the SVP program will see the company build an assortment of limited edition models with "significant appearance changes."
The first model is the L200 Barbarian SVP which draws inspiration from the one-off L200 Desert Warrior Pre-runner. It is based on the L200 Barbarian Double Cab and features an Electric Blue or Cosmos Black exterior with a revised grille, tinted lighting units, and 17-inch black alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. The truck has also been equipped with extended wheel arches, a black rear bumper, a soft-opening tailgate, and bed lights.
Drivers will find an upscale interior featuring leather seats with faux suede inserts, embroidered headrests, and illuminated door sill plates. Other highlights include GPS navigation, a rearview camera, and a keyless entry system.
Power is provided by a 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine that produces 180 PS (177 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque. It can be connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Regardless of which gearbox is selected, both are backed up by a standard four-wheel drive system.
Production will be limited to 250 units and pricing starts at £28,479. This makes the truck somewhat of a bargain as the Volkswagen Amarok costs £1,641 more.