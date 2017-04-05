Mitsubishi To Debut 2018 Outlander Sport At NY Auto Show

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is apparently too hard to kill, with the company announcing a new MY2018 version that will debut at the New York Auto Show.
The new Outlander Sport will feature new enhancements, both inside and out, and a new Touring package in a bid to remain Mitsubishi’s best-selling model in the US market.
The revisions are subtle and include a new front and rear bumper design and LED daytime running lights, while the cabin gets a new floor console, a new shift lever and a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The new, optional Touring package features a panoramic roof and a host of active safety systems, including Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beam, a rear camera and several improvements on the NVH department for a quieter ride.
There are no reported changes on the available engine range, which means that the Outlander Sport will continue being powered by either a 148hp 2.0-litre or a 168hp 2.4-litre engine, with a CVT gearbox offered as an option on entry-level FWD 2,0-litre models and as standard on the rest of the range.
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is scheduled to arrive in dealerships this fall, and will be available also in new exterior color named Alloy Silver.